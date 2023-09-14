DEFENDUN Fifteenth Update ~~~

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2023.09.14

Card Changes (Modification of Left Character Enhancement Card Randomness):

From any unit card to (currently summoned cards + 4 random unit cards) - select 1.

-Character Buff List

Added increased summon duration.

-In-Game Cutscene

Remake of Chapter 1 [Dungeon] Opening Cutscene.

Remake of Chapter 1 [Dungeon] Ending Cutscene.

-카드

Ferry : Skill Regeneration Increased from 20% to 25%.

Luaz : Skill Projectile Duration Increased from 3 seconds → 2 seconds.

Shadowman : Skill Projectile Duration Increased from 1.3 seconds → 2 seconds.

Cargold : Normal Damage Increased by 1 (No Change).

Heumnya : Normal Damage Increased by 1 → Summon Duration Increased by 15%.

One Shot to Goal : Attack Speed Increased by 25% (No Change).

Strongest Djinns : Awakening Duration Increased by 3 seconds → 4 seconds.

Bread Bag Mask : Skill Regeneration Increased by 20% → Skill Damage Increased by 2.

Echidna : Attack Speed Increased by 15% → Summon Duration Increased by 20%.

Play Mephistowaltz : Attack Speed Increased by 20% → Skill Damage Increased by 70.

Niba : Normal Damage Increased by 5 (No Change).

Tria : Skill Regeneration Increased by 20% → Skill Regeneration Increased by 30%.

Metal Kim : Normal Damage Increased by 2 → Summon Duration Increased by 20%.

walker7154 : Skill Regeneration Increased by 20% → Skill Regeneration Increased by 30%.

Hwarim : Attack Range Increased by 0.1% → Skill Regeneration Increased by 30%.

Archangel : Skill Regeneration Increased by 20% → Skill Regeneration Increased by 30%.

Drakong : Awakening Duration Increased by 5 seconds → 7 seconds.

Jack the Reapper : Attack Speed Increased by 10% to 20%.

Chesha : Attack Range Increased by 5% → Skill Projectile Duration Increased by 7 seconds.

Wirinom : Skill Regeneration Increased by 15% → Awakening Duration Increased by 20 seconds.

Beretta : Skill Regeneration Increased by 15% → Awakening Duration Increased by 3 seconds.

Dustin : Attack Speed Increased by 20% → 30%.

Xenon : Skill Damage Increased by 2 (No Change).

Guardian of Awakening : Awakening Duration Increased by 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

-Ifrit

[Skill] Phoenix Descending Attack (2 hits) Power: Reduced from 8 to 7.7

-Werewolf

[Skill] Maximum Number of Targets for Attacks: Reduced from 10 to 6.

-Bug fix for units not attacking under specific conditions.

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

ch.2[Unknown Sea], which we are currently developing, is almost complete.

We would like to show new fun and interesting play experiences to users who enjoy Dependent as soon as possible, but we plan to update a more complete and stable version.

Then "Next week 2023.09.21" I'll see you again with new ch.2 [Unknown sea].

Always appreciate the good reviews and feedback.