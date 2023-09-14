Looking for German and Polish translators

We've done a huge amount of work to improve the performance and feel of the game. Now D'LIRIUM is nearing its release from Early Access. At this point, the game is almost ready, we just need to do some polishing. We will give more details about Beta-20 or 1.0 after release.

But most of all we are now in need of translators into German and Polish. We have updated and added text that now needs translation. We don't have anything to pay, however, we will give access to an early version of Beta-20 / 1.0 and add your name to the credits. We will not be able to release the game until it is translated and tested. You can contact us on our Discord server.

