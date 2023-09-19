 Skip to content

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign update for 19 September 2023

Knights of Honor II Patch Notes Game ver. 1.5.0

Build 12188365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Overview

This is the fourth major update since the release of Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. This version adds new unification quests for many kingdoms along with an improved UI to show the quest’s status. A new setting allows players to place up to 18 buildings in a single province, which not only increases the importance of smaller kingdoms with few provinces, but also introduces more gameplay styles and tactics.

The game’s AI also got a makeover, especially the economic decisions, army recruitment and kingdom stability have been improved, making the challenge more interesting and fun.

General

• Almost all kingdoms now have a unification quest
• Added new icons to show rebellion risk for provinces
• Changed rebellion triggers to be more predictable
• Rebellious population now depends on the population size of a province
• Buildings can now be reorganized via drag and drop
• The maximum amount of buildings slots in a province can now be set at game start
• Added several indicators and messages for pause and game speed in multiplayer

AI

• AI in general is now more stable and makes it harder for the player to "snowball" in late game
• Improved AI decisions when choosing a governor for a province
• AI now focuses province development of governed provinces
• AI takes more things into consideration when developing a province, like the cost of upgrades, province specialization, realm's needs, and more
• AI now spends more of its budget surplus for armies
• AI kingdoms now hire more knights and always try to govern all their provinces
• AI now tries hard to keep their kingdom stable and chooses skills and traditions accordingly
• Increased AI’s focus on book production

Miscellaneous

• Decreased the chance for vassals to become “Emperor of the World”
• Added new UI elements to show unification quest progress

