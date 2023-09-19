Knights of Honor II Patch Notes Game ver. 1.5.0

This is the fourth major update since the release of Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. This version adds new unification quests for many kingdoms along with an improved UI to show the quest’s status. A new setting allows players to place up to 18 buildings in a single province, which not only increases the importance of smaller kingdoms with few provinces, but also introduces more gameplay styles and tactics.

The game’s AI also got a makeover, especially the economic decisions, army recruitment and kingdom stability have been improved, making the challenge more interesting and fun.

General

• Almost all kingdoms now have a unification quest

• Added new icons to show rebellion risk for provinces

• Changed rebellion triggers to be more predictable

• Rebellious population now depends on the population size of a province

• Buildings can now be reorganized via drag and drop

• The maximum amount of buildings slots in a province can now be set at game start

• Added several indicators and messages for pause and game speed in multiplayer

AI

• AI in general is now more stable and makes it harder for the player to "snowball" in late game

• Improved AI decisions when choosing a governor for a province

• AI now focuses province development of governed provinces

• AI takes more things into consideration when developing a province, like the cost of upgrades, province specialization, realm's needs, and more

• AI now spends more of its budget surplus for armies

• AI kingdoms now hire more knights and always try to govern all their provinces

• AI now tries hard to keep their kingdom stable and chooses skills and traditions accordingly

• Increased AI’s focus on book production

Miscellaneous

• Decreased the chance for vassals to become “Emperor of the World”

• Added new UI elements to show unification quest progress