SILENT SCREAM update for 14 September 2023

Silent Scream 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello community,

Thank you for purchasing Silent Scream. We have just added a few changes and improvements which are listed below:

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug where player got stuck whenever they tried to leave the play area.
  • Fixed an issue with the tutorial that prevented the player from completing the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue where continuing from the main menu caused the game to not load.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes the cutscenes would not play out as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where the objectives would not be displayed properly.
  • Improved animations.

Quality of Life

  • Added money remaining UI on the bottom corner of the notebook.
  • Added hints to the loading screen.
  • Adjusted the UI of load game menu.

