Silent Scream 1.0.3 Patch Notes

Hello community,
Thank you for purchasing Silent Scream. We have just added a few changes and improvements which are listed below:
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug where player got stuck whenever they tried to leave the play area.
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial that prevented the player from completing the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where continuing from the main menu caused the game to not load.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the cutscenes would not play out as intended.
- Fixed an issue where the objectives would not be displayed properly.
- Improved animations.
Quality of Life
- Added money remaining UI on the bottom corner of the notebook.
- Added hints to the loading screen.
- Adjusted the UI of load game menu.
Changed files in this update