Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 14 September 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • The interval between satisfaction notification messages has been lengthened.

User convenience

  • You can change quick slots with the mouse wheel.

*The camera zoom and out functions will be changed so that they can be adjusted in the settings in the future.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was not visible in the main mission cave guide UI.
  • Fixed an error where the value of a water bag would increase when filled with water.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an error where too many NPCs appeared in the cave or too many rewards were given.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs were not holding weapons.

