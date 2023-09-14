Update notes for v1.20

Hello everyone,

It's been a while since the last update notes. Since the last update there have been some smaller fixes, mostly related to Part II.

I listened to the feedback I've received over the last few months and decided to change some minor things in the Sheol area, later in Part II. There is now one less map with the tricky navigation minigame. You still have to traverse it and can search the wastes of Sheol for treasure, but now without worrying a bit less about getting lost.

Other fixes in this update: