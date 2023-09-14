[Beta v.8.b_6] 2023 Summer Sprint 5 Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.8.b_6 has been released to beta, v0.8.b_5 pushed to default.

Report issues and bugs in the steam forums.

Known Issues Updates: Currency rewards in node features are still mostly out of date, but exploration features did get fixed. There are still a few unintentionally unbalanced multifights in the game, such as wolf packs.

Partial Changelog:

As always, misc unreported bug fixes.

Steam Achievements received a quality pass, and several were added, along with new leaderboard items.

World updates ('WorldGen'): Eoano gained 2 connecting towns on existing islands, 1 whole new island with 3 towns, and larger focus on lore and thematic design, including tweaking what features exist in many current towns. Greap got less attention than Eoano but was still changed, plan is to focus on its status as 'world 2' after the 'world 1' Eoano is mostly settled.

Feature updates included in World changes:

Districts can house sub stores and have a defined reformation feature. For example, the Better Futures Company Camp turns into the Better Futures Company Headquarters, a Merchant Guild office.

Gardens start filled and slowly replenish as the townspeople tend to them.

Node features had rarity tweaks to their nodes, and now display their level range along with their size. More significantly, nodes can now gate progress, although currently there is no reason to not break down every door you find, and no cost to doing so. The Ancient Queen boss was added to one of the towers in the new Eoano island.

Altars are now dedicated to different primal forces, in this update the Forest primal force was added to the old Sky force.

Doctors no longer charge to diagnose, cost lowered, use modern menu now.

Standardized internal code for exploration features, allowing them to have weighted odds and more detailed behavior without maintenance nightmares. (IE, they got both of those mechanics and any later added ones will automatically have those mechanics as well.) Events got cleaned up a bit, as mentioned in the currencies known issues update.

Blacksmith has better feedback text, pricing on upgrading items changed to aether AND world currency, but less world currency.

Improved item and stat displays, especially in regards to breaking up their text with colors.

Tutorial Text and Feature Description text separated, latter now displays in paren instead of on a new line, making it much less intrusive.

Legacy adapter behavior extended to music, notably for the docks.

Barely worth mentioning, but titles for town helper were added, and how champion title code works has been changed.

As you may have noticed, this update took slightly longer than usual, but not significantly so. Dragon signing off o7