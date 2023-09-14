Fixed My Collection - Videotapes Bug that caused the game to crash when the player tried to view animations which he previously screenshotted. Several animations we're causing the game to crash. Additionally fixed one animation that was wrongly assigned to the pictures list instead of the videotapes list.
Helping the Hotties update for 14 September 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
