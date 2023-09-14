 Skip to content

Helping the Hotties update for 14 September 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12188131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed My Collection - Videotapes Bug that caused the game to crash when the player tried to view animations which he previously screenshotted. Several animations we're causing the game to crash. Additionally fixed one animation that was wrongly assigned to the pictures list instead of the videotapes list.

Changed files in this update

Red Falls Season 1 Content Depot 1590731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233070 Depot 2233070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483780
  • Loading history…
