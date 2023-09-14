Lovux: Major Update v1.3!

A lot has changed since Lovux's release on July 7th. I worked hard to make the game even better. I focused on the feedback from players. I did a lot of research on puzzle games and understood player behavior. As a result of all this work, the v1.3 update, which I guess is the last update of the game, has become ready. You can check out everything that has changed since version 1.2 in the list below!

What did I do?

Lovux is now available on Play Store and Itch.io!

A more playable difficulty curve was created and all levels in the game were redesigned according to this curve.

Camera movements were made more comfortable.

The store page has been updated with new game screenshots.

The waiting time between levels has been reduced to a minimum.

The time required to hold the glass has been increased from 0.2 seconds to 0.3 seconds.

The playing area in the levels has been enlarged.

Visual improvement for layered glass.

Visual problems with connected glasses have been fixed.

Fixed the distortions in the undo animation of the glasses.

Tutorial animations have been improved and the issue where the tutorial animation stays on top when the menu is opened has been fixed.

Fixed the bug where you could interact with breakers during level opening and closing animations.

Bugs that occurred when interacting with the buttons in the menu have been fixed.

Fixed the problem where the undo button did not undo layered glasses.

Fixed the game becoming blurry randomly while playing the game.

Fixed the bug where Moai achievement was not visible.

Fixed glitching in music and sound effects.

I'm also happy to announce my new game. The name of my new game will be "Pight". It's still in the prototype stage and doesn't look the way I want visually, but I'm still happy to share it with you.

Thank you very much for all the bugs you reported and all the feedback you gave. See you in the next games!