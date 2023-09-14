Version 0.17.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! I'm excited to show you something I think you'll like this week!

Introducing the Airborne Virus update!

There is now an option in the zombie settings screen to have the virus be airborne:

When this box is ticked the virus will spread between infected civilians who have not yet turned to the virus. This system makes Patient Zero scenarios where a single person is infected from the start much more viable and is capable of wreaking havoc.

I recommend lowering the infection rate if you use this setting as this now specifies the percentage of the population who will turn when infected. Previously this slider was used as a percentage chance when zombies bit a human that they would become infected themselves, but now I've changed it so that this percentage is used to calculate how much of the population have an immunity to the virus.

This means we can have new interesting scenarios such as immune carriers who infect the rest of the population.

I intend to be giving the whole zombie settings screen an overhaul where I break it down into new categories soon which is going to hopefully make it clearer how these systems can be interacted with to create different types of zombie outbreaks.

I've also fixed some bugs:

Units can now see when a unit is stood in a doorway. Previously zombies would not be able to see a cop that was stood in a door shooting at them, this and other situations should now work better.

Fixed visual bug with the line of sight visuals remaining behind when a simulation is reset.

Fixed bug where zombie settings screen would forget player settings about how they want to infect.

Fixed the sim forgetting changes to the cop withdrawal percentage and setting it back to default every time the sim is reset.

Changed the default cop withdrawal phase percentage to 50% as I felt too many cops were withdrawing to the station too quickly.

Thanks for playing and I hope you enjoy the update!