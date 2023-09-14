V11.2.3 Released

This release consists of the following bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented simulated BF vsLHB and vsRHB from getting recorded properly for pitchers.
- Fixed the digital Statis Pro Advanced cards so that the "pitch" result is displayed in a bold green font, just like it appears on the physical cards.
- Added a missing play by play call for infield singles that take place on a line drive to an infielder (e.g., "1B LD HARD F1").
- The list of purchased digital Statis Pro Advanced import files that appear when importing cards is now sorted so that it is easier to find the file you are looking for.
- Fixed a typo the Manager Profile page.
Another update is scheduled for late next week.
Play Ball!
Changed files in this update