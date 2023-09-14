 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 14 September 2023

Alpha 36 hotfix 15

  • Fixed a bug that prevented z-level enemies from digging when attacking the player.
  • Swapped the tutorial map so that there is no body of water next to the village.

