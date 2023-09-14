 Skip to content

Stone Age: Digital Edition update for 14 September 2023

Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.7 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update is here!

Today we have another patch for you!
Grab your tools and meeples and jump into the updated Stone Age: Digital Edition.
Check out what changed:


[Feature] Now when buying a card that allows all other players to choose profit, the following confirm turn action is automatic, when we have no other workers on the board.
[Fix] Now you have to confirm, that you want to roll dice after you bought a card with "surprise benefit".
[Fix] The Hover animation while highlighting Hunting Grounds has been fixed.
[Fix] Localization in the card where the player can gain 2 stone goods has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue with login text wrapping while logging in has been fixed.
[Fix] Cards with "Gain two any goods" have been improved.
[Fix] Minor fixes to building tooltips.
[Fix] Issues with displaying tooltips under the ranking update have been fixed.

Have you heard about the starvation tactic?

I'm not gonna lie, I tried it once and it was awesome! 😃

Each turn must end (after the feeding phase! - or not, as the strategy above suggests ^^) so that is all for today! :) Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)

