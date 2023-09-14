Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.7 is here!

Today we have another patch for you!

Grab your tools and meeples and jump into the updated Stone Age: Digital Edition.

Check out what changed:



[Feature] Now when buying a card that allows all other players to choose profit, the following confirm turn action is automatic, when we have no other workers on the board.

[Fix] Now you have to confirm, that you want to roll dice after you bought a card with "surprise benefit".

[Fix] The Hover animation while highlighting Hunting Grounds has been fixed.

[Fix] Localization in the card where the player can gain 2 stone goods has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue with login text wrapping while logging in has been fixed.

[Fix] Cards with "Gain two any goods" have been improved.

[Fix] Minor fixes to building tooltips.

[Fix] Issues with displaying tooltips under the ranking update have been fixed.

Have you heard about the starvation tactic?

I'm not gonna lie, I tried it once and it was awesome! 😃

Each turn must end (after the feeding phase! - or not, as the strategy above suggests ^^) so that is all for today! :) Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)