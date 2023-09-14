 Skip to content

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler update for 14 September 2023

Hotfix 001

Share · View all patches · Build 12187850

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Billy’s very first hotfix, how exciting!

The issue tackled:

  • World map loading times have been greatly reduced! Yay!

Thank you all for reporting this issue. Enjoy MORE freedom farts in LESS time!

Cheers,
Jonathan

