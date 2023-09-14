Hotfix 001

Billy’s very first hotfix, how exciting!
The issue tackled:
- World map loading times have been greatly reduced! Yay!
Thank you all for reporting this issue. Enjoy MORE freedom farts in LESS time!
Cheers,
Jonathan
