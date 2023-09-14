0.7.10 Patch

Greetings Voiders,

Fixes in 0.7.10

Project item progress bars overlapping on the right side of Project Menu.

If one player saves in split-screen while other is docked the Flight HUD gets enabled.

Training Menu loses focus if all skills have been learned.

Reworked Delivery Mission.

Miscellaneous fixes and improvements to UI.

Various fixes to AI behavior and collision avoidance.

Ship hull value not correctly saved when warping.

Faction standings are not being added to player 2 correctly.

Changes in 0.7.10

Added “Show Buttons” toggle to settings menu to show/hide on screen controls.

Added color to mission waypoints on star map.

New missions now take 15-30 minutes to become available.

Target Box info text scales by distance.

Added unlock confirmation and popup to Prototypes menu.

Added dynamic camera Field of View based on ship speed.

Moved Logbook to Map Gui (radial->right->Logbook).

Added Ship info panel to ISM Gui (radial->left->Ship Info).

Select mission waypoint on set mission active.

Select next closest patrol waypoint when current waypoint is hit.

Removed ability to sell to market directly from Cargo Hold, items now must be in ship inventory to be sold.

Players can now dock with Operations Decks without clearance given the door is open.

AI Dock Spawn is now staggered.

Better UX in Skills menu.

Docking and services now refused at hostile bases/outposts and they will attack on sight.

Crate drop rates are now random and mutated by Outlaw Ally Perk – Increased crate drop rate.

Tweaked all AI spawn rates.

In Progress 0.7.10+

Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors.

New Codex Entries.

General improvements to AI.

We appreciate all your feedback and support!

Safe Travels.