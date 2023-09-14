Smalll Screen Support Update

This update is a mixed bag of miscellaneous Quality of Life stuff, bug fixes, and content.
Although Hellcard is playable on Steam Deck we are on a quest to get that Green Tick of Gaben's Approval. This week's update hopefully will get us there.
What's New
- Full Controler Support. The game is now fully playable with controllers along with properly rendered glyphs.
- Big UI Scheme. Increases fonts, icons, and cards. Enabled by default on Steam Deck but can be manually enabled in options on PC for those who like to sit back or just have tired eyes like me. You can also control the size of fonts/cards/GUI separately to tune it for to your taste.
- Several bug fixes. Including rare crashes, exploits, and small glitches. Thank you all for reporting this stuff!
- QoL including the ability to freeze the goats so they can't escape, better health visualization, colored mana cost on cards, and more.
- Recorded voice lines for all classes, now you can hear when someone says Hi!
What's Next
We are planning three larger updates during the remainder of Early Access.
The next update will focus on new content (we know you are waiting for that!). It won't be a new class yet, since this will happen early next year. However, there will be new artifacts and plenty of balance changes to preexisting cards.
After that, there will be Monsters Update. That one will include several totally new enemies with new mechanics. These will be ready for yet another update later this year.
Finally, there will be a New Class update. All this should span over the next 6 months, give or take. And in the meantime, we are also working on plenty of backend changes including experiments with a new network backend.
Full Changelog
Version 0.6.230914 - 14 Sep 2023
- Added full controller support with in-game glyphs
- Added Big UI scheme for Steam Deck (bigger fonts, cards, etc.)
- Added particle effects to selected intents for better readability
- Added VO to communication voice lines
- Added graphical visualization of missing HP on the GUI
- Added color visualization to higher/lower card cost (red for increased card cost, green for decreased)
- Reworked small companion hand layout
- Changed layout on Rewards Screen to better show that it can be skipped
- Decreased volume of the wind gust sound in the lobby
- Fixed accepting friend invites in Launcher was not working properly
- Fixed crash when entering lobby
- Fixed Thick Skin influence not being explained in Meat cards
- Fixed Conduit Aura sometimes dealing too much damage
- Fixed infinite XP exploit when leaving and rejoining a game after death
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to connect to players in different dungeons
- Fixed Bolt the Bolted sometimes moving monsters to the origin sector
- Fixed Multi Arrow and Deadly Streak not showing damage correctly
- Freeze now prevents goats from escaping the battle
- Changed the way in which the game verifies internet connection (may help players who had a Steam connection but couldn't start multiplayer mode and those who use USB GSM modems)
As Always,
Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty
