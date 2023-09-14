Smalll Screen Support Update

This update is a mixed bag of miscellaneous Quality of Life stuff, bug fixes, and content.

Although Hellcard is playable on Steam Deck we are on a quest to get that Green Tick of Gaben's Approval. This week's update hopefully will get us there.

What's New

Full Controler Support. The game is now fully playable with controllers along with properly rendered glyphs.

Big UI Scheme. Increases fonts, icons, and cards. Enabled by default on Steam Deck but can be manually enabled in options on PC for those who like to sit back or just have tired eyes like me. You can also control the size of fonts/cards/GUI separately to tune it for to your taste.

Several bug fixes. Including rare crashes, exploits, and small glitches. Thank you all for reporting this stuff!

QoL including the ability to freeze the goats so they can't escape, better health visualization, colored mana cost on cards, and more.

Recorded voice lines for all classes, now you can hear when someone says Hi!

What's Next

We are planning three larger updates during the remainder of Early Access.

The next update will focus on new content (we know you are waiting for that!). It won't be a new class yet, since this will happen early next year. However, there will be new artifacts and plenty of balance changes to preexisting cards.

After that, there will be Monsters Update. That one will include several totally new enemies with new mechanics. These will be ready for yet another update later this year.

Finally, there will be a New Class update. All this should span over the next 6 months, give or take. And in the meantime, we are also working on plenty of backend changes including experiments with a new network backend.

Full Changelog

Version 0.6.230914 - 14 Sep 2023

Added full controller support with in-game glyphs

with in-game glyphs Added Big UI scheme for Steam Deck (bigger fonts, cards, etc.)

for Steam Deck (bigger fonts, cards, etc.) Added particle effects to selected intents for better readability

Added VO to communication voice lines

Added graphical visualization of missing HP on the GUI

Added color visualization to higher/lower card cost (red for increased card cost, green for decreased)

Reworked small companion hand layout

Changed layout on Rewards Screen to better show that it can be skipped

Decreased volume of the wind gust sound in the lobby

Fixed accepting friend invites in Launcher was not working properly

Fixed crash when entering lobby

Fixed Thick Skin influence not being explained in Meat cards

Fixed Conduit Aura sometimes dealing too much damage

Fixed infinite XP exploit when leaving and rejoining a game after death

Fixed a bug where it was possible to connect to players in different dungeons

Fixed Bolt the Bolted sometimes moving monsters to the origin sector

Fixed Multi Arrow and Deadly Streak not showing damage correctly

Freeze now prevents goats from escaping the battle

Changed the way in which the game verifies internet connection (may help players who had a Steam connection but couldn't start multiplayer mode and those who use USB GSM modems)

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty