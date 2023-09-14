WIN 1.0.3.4 UPDATE

WINDOWS 1.0.3.4 UPDATE
- Moved GamePad Virtual Cursor speed option to Input (From Accessibility)
- Added Gamepad/SteamDeck instant directional facing option for characters ('Instant Face Direction')
- Added camera zoom on gamepad (arrow buttons, up and down)
- Fixed Spanish credits
- Recreated clue graphic in Omega Forward Lab for Scrubber puzzle
- Animated submariners' PDA profile pics
- Improved the maturation chamber puzzle speed
- Fixed rendered PDA portraits skipping frames on animations, increased count to 180 frames
- Updated internal achievement graphics to match other platforms
- Enhanced flashback scenes to better convey story elements
- Added flashing light to crane console in 'The Blister'
- Updated PC rendered images to provide more puzzle clues/story elements
- Merged Epic Online Services into the main build branch
- Added a Charlie indicator when interacting with Calaban, showing a 'use on' marker
- Reduced the default video volume by 15%
- Shifted sharpen effect on graphics to only occur after bloom
- Fixed power balance puzzle to account for the second possible solution
Changed files in this update