 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STASIS: BONE TOTEM update for 14 September 2023

WIN 1.0.3.4 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12187410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WINDOWS 1.0.3.4 UPDATE

  • Moved GamePad Virtual Cursor speed option to Input (From Accessibility)
  • Added Gamepad/SteamDeck instant directional facing option for characters ('Instant Face Direction')
  • Added camera zoom on gamepad (arrow buttons, up and down)
  • Fixed Spanish credits
  • Recreated clue graphic in Omega Forward Lab for Scrubber puzzle
  • Animated submariners' PDA profile pics
  • Improved the maturation chamber puzzle speed
  • Fixed rendered PDA portraits skipping frames on animations, increased count to 180 frames
  • Updated internal achievement graphics to match other platforms
  • Enhanced flashback scenes to better convey story elements
  • Added flashing light to crane console in 'The Blister'
  • Updated PC rendered images to provide more puzzle clues/story elements
  • Merged Epic Online Services into the main build branch
  • Added a Charlie indicator when interacting with Calaban, showing a 'use on' marker
  • Reduced the default video volume by 15%
  • Shifted sharpen effect on graphics to only occur after bloom
  • Fixed power balance puzzle to account for the second possible solution

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1426012 Depot 1426012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link