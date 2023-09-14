Patch 0.8.7.5 - Visibility, storage bug fix + some prettier UI

There was a very annoying bug in which storages did not register food being taken out, which caused them to becoming "full" despite clearly not being that. So I fixed this, decided to patch the game and you get some new stuff as well:

A new menu which gives a nice overview of the settlement.

Settlement visibility is now a thing, meaning that even remote settlements can get more events if you grow them tall and add braziers, torches etc.

Accessability is clearer explained when seletcing a place for a new settlement, so you can actually see 'Average days between events'.

A few UI buttons and menus have been made prettier. The work menus at the bottom will blend with the customized UI-colors.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

PS: Maybe now the long wait (maybe month long) for the next big patch, can begin!