Repair

Fixed the corresponding attribute of pet ability difference, and added the top flawless label

Repair brake, the use of more is not shown

Fix the problem that when breaking through Yuan baby, it clearly has the formation method, but it shows no problem

Repair and explore spirit veins that appear on 2 Tianyuan continents

Fix the problem that may be caused when creating an account. The character name in the battle interface is the archive number

optimize

Storage bag, pet interface to add reverse and sequential arrangement buttons

Add an expansion prompt to the battle information interface

Add all buttons for pet sales, and all pets under the corresponding repair TAB will be selected (you can lock/unlock pets with the right mouse button to facilitate sale)

Adjust the way to break through the spirit