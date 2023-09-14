Repair
-
Fix the problem that may be caused when creating an account. The character name in the battle interface is the archive number
-
Repair and explore spirit veins that appear on 2 Tianyuan continents
-
Fix the problem that when breaking through Yuan baby, it clearly has the formation method, but it shows no problem
-
Repair brake, the use of more is not shown
-
Fixed the corresponding attribute of pet ability difference, and added the top flawless label
-
Adjusted the probability of "Hundred Pulse Chain Formula" losing treasure
optimize
-
Storage bag, pet interface to add reverse and sequential arrangement buttons
-
Add an expansion prompt to the battle information interface
-
Add all buttons for pet sales, and all pets under the corresponding repair TAB will be selected (you can lock/unlock pets with the right mouse button to facilitate sale)
-
Adjust the way to break through the spirit
-
Optimized the method of obtaining technical experience, adjusted to each individual calculation, and increased the total amount required (there was no difference in the experience value obtained by 1 person and 5 people at the same time before)
Changed files in this update