我的修仙传奇 update for 14 September 2023

1.0.17

14 September 2023

Repair

  1. Fix the problem that may be caused when creating an account. The character name in the battle interface is the archive number

  2. Repair and explore spirit veins that appear on 2 Tianyuan continents

  3. Fix the problem that when breaking through Yuan baby, it clearly has the formation method, but it shows no problem

  4. Repair brake, the use of more is not shown

  5. Fixed the corresponding attribute of pet ability difference, and added the top flawless label

  6. Adjusted the probability of "Hundred Pulse Chain Formula" losing treasure

optimize

  1. Storage bag, pet interface to add reverse and sequential arrangement buttons

  2. Add an expansion prompt to the battle information interface

  3. Add all buttons for pet sales, and all pets under the corresponding repair TAB will be selected (you can lock/unlock pets with the right mouse button to facilitate sale)

  4. Adjust the way to break through the spirit

  5. Optimized the method of obtaining technical experience, adjusted to each individual calculation, and increased the total amount required (there was no difference in the experience value obtained by 1 person and 5 people at the same time before)

