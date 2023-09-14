Season 2 of WAVEN is here! The Bworks are coming ashore on what's left of the World of Twelve until September 26, and it won't be pretty…

The Time of the Bwork

They're hostile, powerful, and… quite stupid! Bworks are one of the greatest threats an adventurer can face in the Krosmoz. Since the Great Wave, the largest of the remaining tribes has settled on an unwelcoming volcanic island, burrowing deep into the heart of the volcano.

Their leader is planning to build a giant horn to rally all the lost Bworks across the World of Twelve under his banner, thereby forming a single all-powerful tribe. The Bworks are shaking and crushing everything in their path!

Adventurers, it's up to you to show some ingenuity against this monster family! Use this opportunity to triumph in this new season in WAVEN!

New Combat Passes for the Most Daring

New season, new Combat Pass! You'll find a menu for Season 2 by clicking the Combat Pass icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

Additional objectives are added every week, enabling you to progress with your Combat Pass. Win two fights to complete each objective and unlock your rewards!

Tons of Free Rewards Await You…

With the arrival of the Bwork Season, you'll receive free rewards every week to help you on your adventure. Gems, kamas, super spell chests, companions, and equipment will be yours if you complete challenges!

… As Well as a Plethora of Early-Access Content!





The Gold Pass and Platinum Pass are back for Season 2! Buy your Combat Pass now in the WAVEN in-game shop to unlock cosmetic content and useful resources every week, such as:

a Bwork Boar pet, who will follow you everywhere; lava-like visual effects that will let you make your mark on the battlefield and in the hub; an all-new set of emotes;* fun speech bubbles* to interact with other adventurers; and many other rewards** that will help you on your adventure!

Each Combat Pass includes its own reward timeline, but the Platinum Pass unlocks them all! And if you missed the start of the season, then don't worry – you can still collect all the rewards at any time, as long as you complete the related challenges. All seasons last 28 days, so make sure you unlock everything by September 26, before it's too late! And rest assured, if you complete the challenges but you forget to collect your rewards, they'll be waiting for you in an in-game letter when the next season begins.

The World of Twelve needs heroes, so embwork on an adventure with us!