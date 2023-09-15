 Skip to content

Guardians of Holme update for 15 September 2023

V0.10.9 Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We add a counter display to certain traps, including overheating traps, making it easier to directly view point-related effects and progress during battles.
  • Fixed a bug that caused price tags in the shop to display abnormally.
  • Fixed a bug that caused traps triggering cumulative progress effects to reset their progress due to upgrades.
  • Fixed a bug in the daily challenge that caused entering the wrong date when switching the leaderboard date.
  • Fixed a bug where elite battle node animations on the map would start playing before combat was triggered.
  • Fixed a bug where some traps didn't fully restore to their complete state during the preparation phase.
  • Fixed a bug where decorations on the map would overlap during generation.
  • Fixed a bug where some relics didn't correctly trigger random rules.
  • Fixed a bug where the sound effects for Cooling Liquid Device played incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug with the advanced trap description for Conveyor Floor, which now displays correctly.
  • The Conveyor Floor's overheating point generation per second has been increased from 2 points to 6|5|4|3.
  • The maximum overheating points for Conveyor Floor have been increased from 20|25|30|35 to 60.

