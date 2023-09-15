- We add a counter display to certain traps, including overheating traps, making it easier to directly view point-related effects and progress during battles.
- Fixed a bug that caused price tags in the shop to display abnormally.
- Fixed a bug that caused traps triggering cumulative progress effects to reset their progress due to upgrades.
- Fixed a bug in the daily challenge that caused entering the wrong date when switching the leaderboard date.
- Fixed a bug where elite battle node animations on the map would start playing before combat was triggered.
- Fixed a bug where some traps didn't fully restore to their complete state during the preparation phase.
- Fixed a bug where decorations on the map would overlap during generation.
- Fixed a bug where some relics didn't correctly trigger random rules.
- Fixed a bug where the sound effects for Cooling Liquid Device played incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug with the advanced trap description for Conveyor Floor, which now displays correctly.
- The Conveyor Floor's overheating point generation per second has been increased from 2 points to 6|5|4|3.
- The maximum overheating points for Conveyor Floor have been increased from 20|25|30|35 to 60.
Guardians of Holme update for 15 September 2023
V0.10.9 Patch Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2086851 Depot 2086851
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2086852 Depot 2086852
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2086853 Depot 2086853
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update