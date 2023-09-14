 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 14 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.8

Patch 1.2.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re pleased with the results of testing our experimental branch and with the Patch 1.2.8 we’re merging those experimental changes to the public branch of the game. This means that the initial loading before the main menu will get slightly longer for everyone, but loading a save file or starting a new game should go through much quicker.

We’re also taking down the experimental branch as it won’t be needed for now, to avoid any further confusion.

Let us know if you encounter any further issues, either related to the game loading / optimization or to the game/dlc itself.

General
  • Optimized asset loading on game startup. The game will now also collect more data, allowing us to investigate crashes and errors live using analytic services.
  • Tenants will now change their traits to positive ones after a successful test pet adoption period.
  • Tweaked XP gain from pet interactions.
  • Fixed a number of issues with the first few tutorials for pets.
  • Fixed a few issues with pet interactions.
  • Fixed an issue with the raccoon trash can scale.

