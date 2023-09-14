The Tenants - Patch 1.2.8

We’re pleased with the results of testing our experimental branch and with the Patch 1.2.8 we’re merging those experimental changes to the public branch of the game. This means that the initial loading before the main menu will get slightly longer for everyone, but loading a save file or starting a new game should go through much quicker.

We’re also taking down the experimental branch as it won’t be needed for now, to avoid any further confusion.

Let us know if you encounter any further issues, either related to the game loading / optimization or to the game/dlc itself.

General