Space Chef update for 14 September 2023

Space Chef will be at Tokyo Game Show! 🎮

We're travelling all the way across the cosmos to visit one of our favourite places: Tokyo!

We are excited to show Space Chef at Tokyo Game Show this year!

Tokyo Game Show is being hosted at Makuhari Messe between Thursday 21st September and Sunday 24th September.

If you’re at the event, come find us on the Kwalee stand in the Indie Game Area to chat with our team and get stuck into our demo!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1272290/Space_Chef/

Want to keep up-to-date on the latest cosmic cuisine? 🍲

Then don’t forget to mosey on over to our Discord to shoot the breeze with us and follow our exploits on social media at @SpaceChefGame 💬

