Patch 1.3.11

Changes and additions:
- Infectious diseases will now transmit less aggressively between animals so there should be more time to cure or isolate sick animals.
- Improved visualization of the litterbox hologram during placement and adjusted its position in the player's hand (so the litterbox doesn't obstruct the view as much).
- To avoid save errors that may occur, we've added a very short block on the ability to save the game while an animal is being given up for adoption (from the moment of interaction with the van/carrier until the adoption summary screen is closed).
- The ability to interact with a carrier that is not empty (that is bringing an animal to the shelter) has been disabled while holding another animal that is intended to be adopted out to a new owner. In the case of a mixed queue of cars to the shelter (meaning one or more cars are coming to pick up an animal, and one or more cars are bringing a new animal to the shelter), there was a possibility of bugs in the not-empty carrier in the van when interacting with it while holding an animal that you wanted to adopt out. This would break the carrier with the animal inside and make it impossible to take it out from the transporter.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that could cause an animal to remain locked as 'Promised for adoption' even when the person it was promised to no longer exists in the database.
- Helpers with the "Caretaker" function have been retrained and should no longer break water and food containers (bowls and troughs). A bug has been removed that sometimes prevented animals from using these containers after they were filled by a helper.
Changed files in this update