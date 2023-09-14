 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 14 September 2023

Update to ver0.4.0 on September 14, 2023

Build 12186883

  • Add a new character "Maverick"!
    　-Character characterized by guarding and counterattacks
    　-Powerful counterattack when taking damage while guarding
    　-Damage taken is reduced by 50% while guarding and counterattacking
    　-Damage taken while guarding and counterattacking is added to the power of the counterattack.
    　-Absorbs 2% of the damage dealt to the enemy by the counterattack and recovers its HP.

  • Skills
    　-Added a new skill "Dynamic Bullet" that is activated when performing a manual attack!
    　-To make manual attacks more enjoyable, some skills that are activated over time have been changed to be activated when a manual attack is made!
    　-Cool time of many auto-triggering skills revised upward.
    　-Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the effect of Energy Burst Ball from being triggered when a manual attack was made on the "Energy Burst Ball

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the character "Knight" from blowing up enemy projectiles hit by evasion attacks.

  • Added outlines to player (+supporter) and boss
    　-The density of the outlines can be changed in the settings.

  • Adjusted camera shake intensity to vary depending on camera distance.

  • Changed the number of heal kits that can exist in the field at the same time from 10 to 3.
    　-The shop skill "Heal Drone" is not activated when 3 kits are present.
    　-A function will be added to the UI in a future update to indicate when a heal kit is off-camera.

  • Fixed a bug that the store skill does not change color in the UI even if it is at lvl max

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2223171 Depot 2223171
  • Loading history…
