Update to ver0.4.0 on September 14, 2023

Add a new character "Maverick"!
-Character characterized by guarding and counterattacks
-Powerful counterattack when taking damage while guarding
-Damage taken is reduced by 50% while guarding and counterattacking
-Damage taken while guarding and counterattacking is added to the power of the counterattack.
-Absorbs 2% of the damage dealt to the enemy by the counterattack and recovers its HP.
Skills
-Added a new skill "Dynamic Bullet" that is activated when performing a manual attack!
-To make manual attacks more enjoyable, some skills that are activated over time have been changed to be activated when a manual attack is made!
-Cool time of many auto-triggering skills revised upward.
-Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the effect of Energy Burst Ball from being triggered when a manual attack was made on the "Energy Burst Ball
Fixed a bug that prevented the character "Knight" from blowing up enemy projectiles hit by evasion attacks.
Added outlines to player (+supporter) and boss
-The density of the outlines can be changed in the settings.
Adjusted camera shake intensity to vary depending on camera distance.
Changed the number of heal kits that can exist in the field at the same time from 10 to 3.
-The shop skill "Heal Drone" is not activated when 3 kits are present.
-A function will be added to the UI in a future update to indicate when a heal kit is off-camera.
Fixed a bug that the store skill does not change color in the UI even if it is at lvl max
