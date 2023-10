Share · View all patches · Build 12186730 · Last edited 2 October 2023 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

It's a Dream come true

Happy to finally be launching Tricky Typing. It took some time, but it's finally here. Tricky Typing is launching with a 15% Discount ($8.49 or £6.99 or €8). It'll only be on Discount until October 9, 2023, so take advantage!!

Your's Truly, Pretty Ok Games (Jordan McCoy)



It even works great on the Steam Deck👍🏿