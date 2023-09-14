 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REMEDIUM update for 14 September 2023

6 Hours Until REMEDIUM Early Access Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12186719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Start the countdown! In just 6 hours, you'll be able to dive headfirst into the first chapter of REMEDIUM and immerse yourself in the dark world of a plague-ridden post-apocalyptic renaissance! The clock is ticking!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link