- Option to save generated vocals and instrumental audio in folder of UltraStar txt file
- Option to search missing cover and background image in folder of UltraStar txt file
- Upgrade Unity version
- fix: embedded browser was not pausing audio in song select when changing song
- fix: use VLC as fallback when video file is unsupported by Unity (e.g. webm with VP9)
Melody Mania update for 14 September 2023
v1.1.6
