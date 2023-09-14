 Skip to content

Melody Mania update for 14 September 2023

v1.1.6

Build 12186620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Option to save generated vocals and instrumental audio in folder of UltraStar txt file
  • Option to search missing cover and background image in folder of UltraStar txt file
  • Upgrade Unity version
  • fix: embedded browser was not pausing audio in song select when changing song
  • fix: use VLC as fallback when video file is unsupported by Unity (e.g. webm with VP9)

