TICKDOWN update for 14 September 2023

Patch notes for v1.1.1

Patch notes for v1.1.1 · Build 12186596 · Last edited by Wendy

  • "Factory of Void" lighting improvements
  • "Hatred of Power" lighting improvements
  • Fixed Whirlpools spawning at incorrect locations when launched at certain angles

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2180183
