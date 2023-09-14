- "Factory of Void" lighting improvements
- "Hatred of Power" lighting improvements
- Fixed Whirlpools spawning at incorrect locations when launched at certain angles
TICKDOWN update for 14 September 2023
Patch notes for v1.1.1
