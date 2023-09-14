- Echo's starting weapons now give attributes.
- Upgraded card's activation will also unlock the card in the Archive.
- Fixed "Craft Resources" card having an erroneous requirement to possess a number of cards in hand.
- "I Resist", "Who's The Boss?" and "Puppet Master" outcomes now won't unlock when skipping the boss with the Shapeless Key.
- Tutorials now show gamepad controls when using a gamepad.
- Increased the interval for exploration enemy sfx.
- Added a volume slider option for changing "Environmental SFX" (affects exploration enemy sounds)
- Added a toggle for disabling the distortion/glitch effect (present during Daemon fights and some other)
- Fixed cards getting stuck in hovered state between turns or when unable to use a card when using the gamepad.
- Reduced "Honey Comb" selection cost 50->25.
- Fixed starting equipment not having level modifiers in some cases.
- Fixed a bug where starting equipment did not apply level modifiers or show attributes without level modifiers at the start.
Draft of Darkness update for 14 September 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.0.2_p2
