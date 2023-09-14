 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 14 September 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.2_p2

Patch v1.0.2_p2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Echo's starting weapons now give attributes.
  • Upgraded card's activation will also unlock the card in the Archive.
  • Fixed "Craft Resources" card having an erroneous requirement to possess a number of cards in hand.
  • "I Resist", "Who's The Boss?" and "Puppet Master" outcomes now won't unlock when skipping the boss with the Shapeless Key.
  • Tutorials now show gamepad controls when using a gamepad.
  • Increased the interval for exploration enemy sfx.
  • Added a volume slider option for changing "Environmental SFX" (affects exploration enemy sounds)
  • Added a toggle for disabling the distortion/glitch effect (present during Daemon fights and some other)
  • Fixed cards getting stuck in hovered state between turns or when unable to use a card when using the gamepad.
  • Reduced "Honey Comb" selection cost 50->25.
  • Fixed starting equipment not having level modifiers in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug where starting equipment did not apply level modifiers or show attributes without level modifiers at the start.

