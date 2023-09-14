Added new vehicles: Crusader AA I and II, Mule, and Sherman M4A2.
Fixed AI pathfinding issues in the snow map.
Improved the visual effects of projectiles to make them more noticeable.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 14 September 2023
Test2.99999
