Zombie Gunship Survival update for 19 September 2023

Version 1.6.86

Version 1.6.86

Beneath the rising sun, weary survivors huddle, hiding their unease. You can see a tantalizing promise of change in their eyes, but what form that change will take remains shrouded in suspense. Out of nowhere, a menacing alert pops up on the screen: Update 1.6.86 is here. This update brings Season 4, and along with it:
-2 new weapons
-2 missions
-Bug fixes

