Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 14, 2023, at 17:18)

Build 12186233 · Last edited 14 September 2023

We have made the following adjustments:

・Added a feature on the options screen to skip the following animations:

・Emile's entrance animation on game startup.

・Animation at the beginning of puzzles.

・Fusion success animation.

・Modified the category unlock animation and Emile's level-up animation to be skippable.

This can be done regardless of the animation skip settings in the options menu.

You can skip these animations by clicking on the screen while they are playing.

・Reduced the cooldown time for fusion failures.