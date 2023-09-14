 Skip to content

Logiart Grimoire update for 14 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 14, 2023, at 17:18)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made the following adjustments:

・Added a feature on the options screen to skip the following animations:

　・Emile's entrance animation on game startup.
　・Animation at the beginning of puzzles.
　・Fusion success animation.

・Modified the category unlock animation and Emile's level-up animation to be skippable.
This can be done regardless of the animation skip settings in the options menu.
You can skip these animations by clicking on the screen while they are playing.

・Reduced the cooldown time for fusion failures.

Changed files in this update

