Conflict FPS Playtest update for 14 September 2023

UPDATE 14 SEP 2023 - Fixed The Payment Confirmation Screen in Shop

  • A minor fix to correct the payment confirmation screen not showing when making a purchase from the shop. All purchases have been stored correctly and there was no data loss, only the confirmation screen screen display needed fixing because it was not showing correctly.

