- A minor fix to correct the payment confirmation screen not showing when making a purchase from the shop. All purchases have been stored correctly and there was no data loss, only the confirmation screen screen display needed fixing because it was not showing correctly.
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 14 September 2023
UPDATE 14 SEP 2023 - Fixed The Payment Confirmation Screen in Shop
Patchnotes via Steam Community
