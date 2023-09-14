HIDE TIME CHAPTER 1 REFRESH UPDATE + CHAPTER 2 NEWS!!!

Hey everyone! We have finally released the "Refresh Update" for "Hide Time Chapter 1". The page will be updates soon too. Hope you all enjoy it!

And now, what happened to Hide Time Chapter 2?

So the DLC page for it was canceled because we will make a new page and we don't want the chapter to be a DLC anymore. Now, the chapter should be released on Game Jolt these days but we are waiting for their approve so we can sell the game. On steam, it will be out somewhere at the end of this month or in OCT. because steam is much more harder and we will have to wait for their approves too. But no, the game is not canceled!

Thank you for reading! :)