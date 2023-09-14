Optimization: Sailors no longer grow older after they die of old age on the ship
Optimization: Optimize the resident list interface to avoid lags
Optimization: When file reading fails, a prompt message is displayed instead of being stuck directly.
BUG Repair: Residents mistakenly store unplanned inventory items at the trading desk and treasury
BUG Fix: When a fishing pier built in a dry place has water, the fishery resources are still not visible on the pier.
Optimization: Add filters to the resident list: male and female, age group, employees, age sorting
New function: After unlocking personal consciousness, residents have specific preferences for fruits, which can increase happiness after satisfying them
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 14 September 2023
9-14 Optimization and BUG fixing
Changed files in this update