Version 1.2017 Updates

Version 1.2017

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed the bug that “Lion Fighter” could cause the game stuck under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that enemies killed by “Whirlwind” could not recover their energy under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the casting priority problem of “Art of Magic”;

-Fixed the bug that the constraint conditions of “Star Rain” becoming invalid under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the bug that the execution result of “Twin Moons” is incorrect under certain circumstances;

-Fixed some mistakes in translation;