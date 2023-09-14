 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 14 September 2023

Version 1.2017 Updates

Build 12185702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2017
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed the bug that “Lion Fighter” could cause the game stuck under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that enemies killed by “Whirlwind” could not recover their energy under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the casting priority problem of “Art of Magic”;
-Fixed the bug that the constraint conditions of “Star Rain” becoming invalid under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that the execution result of “Twin Moons” is incorrect under certain circumstances;
-Fixed some mistakes in translation;

Changed files in this update

