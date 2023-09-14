Version 1.2017
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed the bug that “Lion Fighter” could cause the game stuck under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that enemies killed by “Whirlwind” could not recover their energy under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the casting priority problem of “Art of Magic”;
-Fixed the bug that the constraint conditions of “Star Rain” becoming invalid under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the bug that the execution result of “Twin Moons” is incorrect under certain circumstances;
-Fixed some mistakes in translation;
Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 14 September 2023
Version 1.2017 Updates
Version 1.2017
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update