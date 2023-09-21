Collaboration Update



The collab update with over 10 other indie game titles is finally here!

While we were at it, we also added some features for our speedrunning-oriented Breeders!

Also, while it won't be until next year, we're planning on adding another Breeder Pack. We hope we'll be able to get that out to you sooner rather than later!

Content additions

Added the collab Growth Cards to the default starting cards

Feature improvements

On the Deck Edit screen, you can now see each Growth Card's potential drop amount

Added an option to disable your unlocked bonuses from Breeder Packs when choosing a difficulty

The Results screen now shows your clear time

Added a cap to the score you can get from the "Most Damage" statistic on the Results screen

Bug fixes

Fixed Magic Stones being able to overflow and become negative

Fixed the "Battle Count" statistic not increasing upon clearing Rank 3

Fixed the Growth Card "Energy Boost"'s pop-up staying stuck on the screen after choosing it with the Growth Card "Messenger"

Fixed the effects of the Growth Card "Double Cast" not applying to the Growth Card "Hot Spring"

Misc. changes