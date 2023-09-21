Collaboration Update

The collab update with over 10 other indie game titles is finally here!
While we were at it, we also added some features for our speedrunning-oriented Breeders!
Also, while it won't be until next year, we're planning on adding another Breeder Pack. We hope we'll be able to get that out to you sooner rather than later!
Content additions
- Added the collab Growth Cards to the default starting cards
Feature improvements
- On the Deck Edit screen, you can now see each Growth Card's potential drop amount
- Added an option to disable your unlocked bonuses from Breeder Packs when choosing a difficulty
- The Results screen now shows your clear time
- Added a cap to the score you can get from the "Most Damage" statistic on the Results screen
Bug fixes
- Fixed Magic Stones being able to overflow and become negative
- Fixed the "Battle Count" statistic not increasing upon clearing Rank 3
- Fixed the Growth Card "Energy Boost"'s pop-up staying stuck on the screen after choosing it with the Growth Card "Messenger"
- Fixed the effects of the Growth Card "Double Cast" not applying to the Growth Card "Hot Spring"
Misc. changes
- Updated the artwork on a handful of the original Growth Cards
