 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 14 September 2023

UPDATE 14 SEP 2023 - minor engine updates and upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 12185336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A few minor engine updates and fixes to keep everything up to date with the latest versions. These updates will not change gameplay or any features of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link