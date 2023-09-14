[Update] Crossout: Depths of the Wasteland



Hello, survivors! In this update you can expect a new in-game event, an update to the interface of such events, as well as previously announced balance changes.



Depths of the Wasteland



Attention! The event and pack will be available until October 18 inclusive!

The levels and corresponding rewards are unlocked as you complete special challenges and earn event experience points.

Event experience points are required to unlock levels and receive rewards.

As part of this event, you will be receiving new challenges: 1 main and 1 additional challenge.

New challenges appear every day. All uncompleted daily challenges are accumulated.

The base event rewards are available to all players without exception. They include: 50 in-game coins; A number of stickers, paint, and the “No to Ravagers” sign; Containers with resources; Engineer badges; Coupons for special and epic workbenches.

All additional rewards (marked with a lock icon on an orange background) are only available to those who have purchased the “Depths of the Wasteland” pack (standard or deluxe version). Purchasing the deluxe version immediately unlocks the following 10 levels and all the rewards of the unlocked levels.

Purchasing the pack gives you access to: A number of already produced and upgraded parts; Recipes for the production of these parts on the event workbench, as well as the ability to remove upgrades from them in order to sell them on the market; Additional 600 in-game coins; 3 paints, the “Feng shui” hologram, a number of stickers and decor (“Fog headlights” and “Loader”); Storage expansion; Ability to produce certain parts during the event; For each subsequent level, starting from 50, you will receive the “Tempest” autocannon as a reward. These autocannons can be used in the production of parts on a special event workbench, as well as sold or used in upgrades.



Now surfaces covered with acid heat up and deal damage even to vehicles on hovers.

Added appropriate visual effects for such surfaces.

Now acid puddles and areas above them heat up the entire armoured car at once, and the damage is dealt to the cabin. Move severe damage will be applied to separate parts if the car is immersed in acid. That means that now the acid on the “Factory” map works similarly to the surfaces with acid on the “Clean island” map.

Special parts

Jockey

The maximum bonus of the perk in gained in 8 sec. (instead of 10 sec. earlier).

The perk bonus resets after 6 sec. (instead of 4 sec. earlier).

Now the damage of weapons and drones increases, as long as there are enemy cars within a radius of 40 meters from you (instead of 25 meters earlier).

Comment: despite the introduction of the perk, the cabin’s efficiency remained low. These changes will make it easier to both activate the perk in combat and keep it active.

Boom

Explosion radius reduced by 28%.

Comment: before this change, both explosive Spears (“Boom” and “Lancelot”) were showing overestimated effectiveness. Now spears will deal damage in a more limited area, making it harder to instantly destroy an enemy vehicle.

Genesis

Added a 56% efficiency improvement to the list of possible upgrades for the “Power” module.

Comment: useful upgrade similar to those of ammo packs. Added to the “Power” category.

Epic parts

Catalina

Mass limit reduced from 8650 to 8500 kg.

The damage of all mounted weapons is initially reduced by 17% (instead of 15% earlier).

Comment: “Catalina” has firmly established itself as a versatile cabin with a fairly powerful perk. The cabin shows consistently high stats on all PS levels, and therefore we are making minor adjustments that will affect the overall durability of armoured vehicles with this cabin, as well as the total damage of the mounted weapons.

Daze

The weapon disabling effect now lasts 1.5 sec. (instead of 2 sec. earlier).

The module’s cooldown increased from 16 sec. to 20 sec.

Comment: the module has become too powerful in the conditions after the global changes of the “Road to Singularity” update. This change should reduce its overall effectiveness by reducing the duration of the effect and the frequency using the module.

Lancelot

Explosion radius reduced by 28%.

Howl

The maximum bonus of the perk is gained in 8 sec. (instead of 10 sec. earlier).

The perk bonus resets after 6 sec. (instead of 4 sec. earlier).

Now the damage of weapons and drones increases, as long as there are enemy cars within a radius of 40 meters from you (instead of 25 meters earlier).

Comment: As with “Jockey”, the cabin’s effectiveness doesn’t match the expectations of other epic cabins. The changes will make it easier to use the cabin’s perk.

AC64 Joule

Durability increased from 238 to 262 pts.

Time to the autocannon’s cooldown reduced by 25%.

Comment: in terms of overall efficiency, “Joule” loses even to its predecessor (AC62 Therm). These changes are aimed at improving the survivability and usability of this autocannon.

Bigram

Increased the speed in leg mode from 45 to 55 km/h.

Now the switching time between the leg and wheel modes is 1.2 sec. (instead of 1.75 sec. earlier).

Increased the maximum rotation angle of the wheels by 25%.

Comment: in the current realities, “Bigrams” cannot compete with “ML 200” and “Gerrida”. In order to increase their competitiveness, we have decided to increase their speed in the leg mode. And improving controls in wheel mode and increasing the speed of switching between modes should make these legs a more attractive option for players.

Steppe spider

The perk now reduces rocket damage by 15% (up from 20% previously).

Cabin speed increased from 68 to 75 km/h.

Mass reduced from 2900 to 1300 kg.

Durability reduced from 445 to 390 pts.

Mass limit reduced from 14500 to 12500 kg.

Power reduced by 10%.

The influence of mass on acceleration reduced by 28%.

Comment: with the current perk, vehicles with this cabin rarely use its mass limit parameter in full. Therefore, we are making the cabin lighter and making it more mobile, which is likely to be more relevant for its current and future owners. And a small change of its perk will increase the effectiveness of rocket launchers in conjunction with this cabin.

Argus

Increased the range of detection and neutralization of mines and projectiles from 30 to 60 m.

Comment: “Argus” is a highly specialized module, and in some cases its functions can be performed by other, more universal parts. We are improving its range of detection and neutralization of mines so that the module specifically created for these tasks performs them much better than those parts that were originally created for other purposes.

R-37-39 Adapter

Durability increased from 154 to 208 pts.

Comment: the weapon’s durability parameter was already low, and now, after the global change in part durability in the “Road to singularity” update, its low survivability against other parts has become even more noticeable.

GL-55 Impulse

Durability increased from 151 to 192 pts.

Projectile speed increased by 25%.

Improved accuracy: Reduced the effect of vehicle speed on firing accuracy by 38%. Spread after a shot reduced by 25%. Aim speed increased by 2 times.



Comment: the successful implementation of the weapon’s perk is highly dependent on how often you hit enemies with projectiles, which, given the particular characteristics of their flight, is not an easy task. By improving accuracy, we make it easier to use the weapon’s perk. An increase in durability should increase the lifetime of the grenade launcher in battle conditions.

Thresher

Damage increased by 8%.

Comment: a slight increase in damage should compensate for the grenade launcher’s insufficient overall effectiveness.

Tusk

Cabin perk now increases the cabin’s melee damage by 60% for every 100 m. travelled. Stacks up to 5 times (instead of 3 times at 100% earlier).

Comment: the players who actively play at 5000 — 6000 PS can confirm: the cabin is extremely effective there and, most often, it is used as an independent weapon. The change should correct the situation and increase the time it takes to gain the maximum bonus to damage on contact with the enemy.

Skinner

While the weapon is active or while it’s reloading, the active time of other “Skinners” is reduced by 65%.

Reload time increased from 5 to 7 sec.

Comment: this change reduces the effectiveness of two or more “Skinners”, which allow you to hold the enemy indefinitely. Based on the results of the testing, it was found that the change to reduce the active time of the additional harpoons wasn’t sufficient due to the high ratio of the holding time to reload time. Increasing the reload time solves this problem and makes a single “Skinner” more demanding on the player’s skills.

Small track

Tonnage increased from 935 to 1060 kg.

Reinforced track

Tonnage increased from 1850 to 2100 kg.

Sleipnir

Tonnage increased from 1650 to 1860 kg.

Armoured track

Tonnage increased from 4000 to 4550 kg.

Tank track

Tonnage increased from 4800 to 5400 kg.

Goliath

Tonnage increased from 6000 to 6700 kg.

Meat grinder

Tonnage increased from 2800 to 3100 kg.

Comment: changing the tonnage of tracks and augers will reduce the requirement for the amount of movement parts on an armoured vehicle, and, as a result, free up additional mass for other parts and increase the mobility of such vehicles.

Legendary parts

M-32 Vindicator

Durability increased from 248 to 293 pts.

Maximum protection from the perk increased from 40% to 50%.

Comment: both for frontal machine guns, to which the “Vindicator” belongs, and in comparison to all other machine guns of the “legendary” rarity, this weapon has far too low survivability in battles.

Yokozuna

Now the perk works similarly to the perk of “Cohort”: when activated, the cabin releases up to 3 drones, which increase the power of the cabins of visible allies.

Now, if the perk is active, but the vehicle remains in invisibility mode, the drones will not be released until the vehicle is visible again.

Perk cooldown time reduced from 30 to 25 sec.

Comment: the cabin now becomes more team-oriented, more useful for you and your allies as it allows you to activate the bonus for more players. A change that would cause the invisibility mode to block drone launches, will eliminate the cases where a vehicle was forced to become visible due to an ally appearing nearby and automatically launching a drone.

Cohort

Now, if the perk is active, but the vehicle remains in invisibility mode, the drones will not be released until the vehicle is visible again.

Fortune

Now the weapon rotates around its axis.

Rotation speed increased by 125%.

Added an upgrade for increased weapon rotation speed (+10%).

Comment: the change makes the weapon more comfortable to use and expands the list of movement parts with which it can be used effectively. In order for “Fortune” to rotate around its axis, we also changed its physical model. Changing the model should not affect the previously assembled armoured vehicles.

Athena

Optimal range reduced from 150 to 120 m.

Maximum range reduced from 250 to 200 m.

Comment: the revolver, when compared to other weapons of its rarity, showed an overestimated efficiency.

Machinist

Tonnage increased from 9100 to 12000 kg.

Comment: this edit should make the cabin less demanding to the amount of mounted movement parts. It will increase the mobility of the vehicle with the “Machinist” cabin and free a bigger amount of mass for the installation of other parts.

Charybdis

Damage area while the perk is active increased by 20%.

Comment: this change should increase the effectiveness of the saw when implementing its perk, as it will allow you to deal damage to the parts mounted deep inside the enemy’s vehicle.

Kronos

Now taking damage doesn’t affect the part restoration rate.

Comment: according to the statistics, the perk is rarely fully implemented due to the peculiarities of its accumulation and implementation. While previously taking damage affected both charge recovery rate and parts recovery rate, now there will be no negative effects from taking damage.

Nothung

Damage reduced by 7%.

Perk bonus damage reduced from 100% to 80%.

Comment: considering the simplicity of implementing the machine gun perk, the weapon has a very high ratio of damage dealt to energy consumed.

Omamori

The charge of “Omamori” now restores only when fully depleted.

Charge volume increased from 300 to 400 pts.

The output of the current charge value is added to the icon

PS increased from 400 to 600.

Comment: In its current form, the module is too strong: it allows you to absorb a huge amount of damage without much effort on the part of the player. The change should make playing with it more dependent on the attention and skills of the player: now it will be important to keep track of the current charge and be more thoughtful about what parts to attach to the module.

Relic parts

Scorpion

Spread increase rate during the weapon’s rotation reduced by 43%.

Aiming speed after turning or firing from the weapon increased by 27%.

Comment: with these changes, we compensate for the lack of accuracy of the weapon on wheeled vehicles after reworking the effect of speed on firing accuracy.

RL-9 Helicon

Durability increased from 384 to 422 pts.

The maximum bonus of the perk is gained in 0.75 sec. (instead of 1 sec. earlier).

Comment:: the changes will fix the problem with the lack of effectiveness of this new relic weapon.

All boosters

Acceleration efficiency increased by 15%.

Now the booster fuel supply is increased with the help of “Ammo pack” and “Expanded ammo pack”.

Reduced the standard fuel supply of “B-1 Aviator” from 60 to 50 pts.

Reduced the standard fuel supply of “Blastoff” reduced from 80 to 65 pts.

Reduced the standard fuel supply of “Hermes” from 100 to 80 pts.

Comment: the increase in acceleration efficiency is intended to compensate for the fact that acceleration gradually decreases after reaching 120 km/h. With this change, you will also be able to use fewer boosters to achieve an effect comparable to the previous one.

Those players who didn’t have enough fuel in the boosters will be able to increase its amount with the help of ammo packs (at the cost of increased PS level and the risk of explosion). To balance out this new feature, we are slightly reducing the standard fuel supply for the boosters.

Co-drivers

Billie

Changed weapon rotation rate bonus to 10% increase in weapon durability.

Self-destruct damage bonus increased from 5% to 30%.

Comment: BIllie’s rotation speed bonus was not very useful for weapons that worked well in conjunction with the co-driver’s talent. Instead, we give you a more versatile bonus that partially compensates for the talent’s negative effect.

The rest of the changes to co-drivers enhance their narrowly focused skills.

Yuki

The passive skill “Isolated systems” now reduces the strength of slowing effects by 40% (instead of 20% before).

Phobos

The passive skill “Signal jammer” now reduces the invisibility detection range by 20% (instead of 10% before).

Redesigned the interface of the in-game events (the so-called “Event passes”). Added a special layout for this type of events.

Updated the display of parts in the parameters window, in the season reward scale and in the storage.

For technical reasons, the ability to switch between vehicle blueprints in the assembly history (through the “Blueprints” window) has been removed.

Improved player highlighting in the team list. Now it will be easier to find yourself in the general table of battle participants.

Now the clan tag can consist of 5 characters.

Updated notification of approaching enemy rockets.

Improved the highlighting of the game sections in which any changes have been made.

Now the challenge of winning missions with scrap metal also counts towards Clan wars, Clan confrontation and Patrol.

Now the mass of the armoured vehicle’s wreckage is not added to the mass of the vehicle that drove under it.

Added parts from the “Polar lights” season to the auto-assembly.

Fixed incorrect work in the adaptive resolution mode: motion blur, TAA anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion.

Now the maximum speed in the “Race” mode is 480 km/h.

Fixed a bug where the projectiles o “Prosecutor 76mm” and ““Executioner 88mm”” shells could sometimes not pierce the part thickness specified in the description.

Fixed a bug with the blinking of an environmental object on the “Ship graveyard” map.

Fixed a bug due where it was possible to get stuck on an environmental object on the “Eastern Array” map.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to get stuck in an environmental object on the “Orbital station” map.

Fixed errors with environmental objects on the “Lost coast” map.

Improved a number of in-game texts, descriptions and icons.

