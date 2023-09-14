Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.7 Release Out Now (BIRTHDAY UPDATE)

Share · View all patches · Build 12185289 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone.

Today, as of 9/14/2023, it is my birthday. To celebrate, I will be releasing a new update, and will soon be discounting the Glove Color Expansion Pack by 50%!

If approved, This discount will last until October 14, 2023.

This new update brings a new mode, and some other QOL improvements.

Here is the full changelog of Alpha 1.7:

Made the map Park a bit brighter so it's easier to navigate and see.

Decreased the MAR5 Rifle animation duration.

Added a NEW Mode: Tug of War. Progress through your Tug Bar by killing players. First to complete their Tug Bar wins.

Here's some more details on how the mode works: