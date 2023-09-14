Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.7 Release Out Now (BIRTHDAY UPDATE)

Hello everyone.
Today, as of 9/14/2023, it is my birthday. To celebrate, I will be releasing a new update, and will soon be discounting the Glove Color Expansion Pack by 50%!
If approved, This discount will last until October 14, 2023.
This new update brings a new mode, and some other QOL improvements.
Here is the full changelog of Alpha 1.7:
- Made the map Park a bit brighter so it's easier to navigate and see.
- Decreased the MAR5 Rifle animation duration.
- Added a NEW Mode: Tug of War. Progress through your Tug Bar by killing players. First to complete their Tug Bar wins.
Here's some more details on how the mode works:
- Each player will start out at 0% progress on the Tug Bar, and will have to try and kill other players to progress their Tug Bar.
- If you are at less than 70% progress with your Tug Bar, you will get 2 points per kill, and will lose 1 point on death.
- If you are at 70% progress or greater with your Tug Bar, you will get 1 point per kill, and will lose 2 points on death.
- If you make it to 20 Points on the Tug Bar (100% progress), you will win the game.
Changed files in this update