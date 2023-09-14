 Skip to content

Rise for the Fight update for 14 September 2023

Rise for the Fight Alpha 1.7 Release Out Now (BIRTHDAY UPDATE)

Share · View all patches · Build 12185289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

Today, as of 9/14/2023, it is my birthday. To celebrate, I will be releasing a new update, and will soon be discounting the Glove Color Expansion Pack by 50%!

If approved, This discount will last until October 14, 2023.

This new update brings a new mode, and some other QOL improvements.

Here is the full changelog of Alpha 1.7:

  • Made the map Park a bit brighter so it's easier to navigate and see.
  • Decreased the MAR5 Rifle animation duration.
  • Added a NEW Mode: Tug of War. Progress through your Tug Bar by killing players. First to complete their Tug Bar wins.

Here's some more details on how the mode works:

  • Each player will start out at 0% progress on the Tug Bar, and will have to try and kill other players to progress their Tug Bar.
  • If you are at less than 70% progress with your Tug Bar, you will get 2 points per kill, and will lose 1 point on death.
  • If you are at 70% progress or greater with your Tug Bar, you will get 1 point per kill, and will lose 2 points on death.
  • If you make it to 20 Points on the Tug Bar (100% progress), you will win the game.

