3DMark Windows 2.27.8167

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where the results page monitoring graphs would show the wrong value for GPU memory clock on some hardware configurations.
- Fixed an issue on systems with HDR displays where some programs would display colors incorrectly after a Wild Life Extreme or Solar Bay benchmark run.
- Fixed an issue where the Speed Way results page would not correctly display game performance estimates.
- Updated 3DMark Solar Bay to bring the implementation in line with 3DMark Solar Bay for iOS. These are minimal functional changes and do not meaningfully affect benchmark results.
- The results screen will now clearly communicate if the result is invalid due to the SystemInfo component being corrupted and failing a checksum test.
Changed files in this update