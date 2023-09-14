 Skip to content

3DMark update for 14 September 2023

3DMark Windows 2.27.8167

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores will not be affected.

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where the results page monitoring graphs would show the wrong value for GPU memory clock on some hardware configurations.
  • Fixed an issue on systems with HDR displays where some programs would display colors incorrectly after a Wild Life Extreme or Solar Bay benchmark run.
  • Fixed an issue where the Speed Way results page would not correctly display game performance estimates.
  • Updated 3DMark Solar Bay to bring the implementation in line with 3DMark Solar Bay for iOS. These are minimal functional changes and do not meaningfully affect benchmark results.
  • The results screen will now clearly communicate if the result is invalid due to the SystemInfo component being corrupted and failing a checksum test.

Changed files in this update

