New Spell Casting Animations Part 2: Version 11.0

Version 11.0 is live and includes new spell casting animations and other updates.

This is part 2 of the heroes spell casting animation updates. These animations trigger when the hero casts a Spell as opposed to using an Ability like Hero Attack or Snipe. Using abilities will still trigger the hero's attack animation to differentiate the different types of Skills. There is a big emphasis on Spell casting effects in the new Celestial Bow Item Chest (DLC). Check out the new animations below (timing, size, and exact frames differ in-game, also they have a particle effect when casting).

Wyrm Lizardman:

Curator Ranger:

Additionally:

Restored the plain menu background to load on initial game launch, so even wood PCs' can play Sky Is Arrows!

Menu prompt added to encourage the player to switch to the normal "town scene" menu background if their computer can handle it. Once you switch and play and exit a game it will be saved as the default for next game launch.

Menu prompt added to encourage players to leave a review on Steam when a certain score threshold is reached while viewing the Lore section.

Fixed a bug where Berserker Wyrms would sometimes spawn when searching graveyards.

Newest DLC: Celestial Bow Item Chest

Check out the 20 groundbreaking items that were just released in the Celestial Bow Item Chest (DLC)! Support Sky Is Arrows development and bring your runs and Spell casting to another level with items like Glaive of Bloodlust, Circling Orb of Wrath, and 18 others!