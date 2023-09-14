Application Data Update and Server Maintenance Notice

Hello, Pilots!

This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.





Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.



◇Date & Time

[PDT] 09/13/2023 22:00 – 09/14/2023 01:00 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 07:00 – 09/14/2023 10:00 [Scheduled]



◇Maintenance Details

・Server and data maintenance support

・Supply Drop Lineup Update



※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.

※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.





We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.





[PDT] 09/13/2023 / [CEST] 09/14/2023 Updated content is listed below.





■"Pre-Autumn Festival" Notice



Starting from [PDT] 09/14/2023 / [CEST] 09/14/2023, "Pre-Autumn Festival" will begin.

■Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/27/2023 21:59 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/28/2023 06:59 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, the following events are available for all pilots.



1.Notice of Custom parts guaranteed Limited Supply Drop

During the campaign, Custom parts guaranteed 10 consecutive Limited Supply Drops will be online!



2.★★★★MS "Nu Gundam" ＆ "Sazabi" are now added to Recycle Counter!

You can now exchange ★★★★ MS "Nu Gundam" & "Sazabi" at Recycle Counter.

These 2 MS will always be on the lineup during the campaign period, you can obtain these 2 powerful unit!



■"Pre-Autumn Festival": Custom parts guaranteed Limited Supply Drop



Starting from [PDT] 09/14/2023 / [CEST] 09/14/2023, "Pre-Autumn Festival", Custom parts guaranteed Limited Supply Drop will begin.



■Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/27/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/28/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

During the period, 10 consecutive Limited Supply Drops can be requested in Supply Counter.

1 random bonus custom parts will be guaranteed when requested 10 consecutive Limited Supply Drop.

◎Custom parts list (1 random custom for present)

Overtuning (Ballistic Armor) LV1



Reduces damage from ballistic weapons by 3%.

Adds an additional 4% per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 15%.

Overtuning (Beam Armor) LV1



Reduces damage from ranged beam weapons by 3%.

Adds an additional 4% per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 15%.

Overtuning (Melee Armor) LV1



Reduces damage from melee weapons by 3%.

Adds an additional 4% per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 15%.

Overtuning (Ranged) LV1



Increases ranged damage to enemies by 1%.

Adds an additional 3% per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 10%.

Overtuning (Melee) LV1



Increases melee damage to enemies by 3%.

Adds an additional 3% per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 12%.

Overtuning (Mobility) LV1



Increases High Speed Movement by 1.

Adds an additional 3 per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 10.

Overtuning [Thrusters] LV1



Boosts thrusters by 3.

Provides another 4 per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of part cap at 15.

Educational Computer LV1



Increases damage to enemies by 3%.

Reduces damage to MS HP by 3%.

The effect increases 4 minutes after the battle begins.

Heavy Armor LV1



Increases ballistic/beam/melee resistance by 1.

Adds an additional 3 per unit level.

Bonus for multiples of parts cap at 10.

Psycho Package LV1



Reduces enemy Psycommu weapon disable time and reduces their damage by 10%.

Increases MS HP by 1200.

※Pilots who already have those custom parts will obtain a number of recycle tickets instead.

※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For details, please check the [Item List].

※Please note that ONLY "10 consecutive Limited Supply Drops" will guarantee the bonus custom parts.

※This lineup will be updated on [PDT] 09/20/2023 22:00 / [CEST] 09/21/2023 07:00 (scheduled).

Pilot will unable to see this information during [PDT] 09/20/2023 21:30 – 09/21/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 09/21/2023 06:30 – 09/21/2023 10:00.





■"Pre-Autumn Festival": ★★★★MS "Nu Gundam" ＆ "Sazabi" are now added to Recycle Counter!

You can now exchange ★★★★ MS "Nu Gundam" & "Sazabi" at Recycle Counter.

These 2 MS will always be on the lineup during the campaign period, you can obtain these 2 powerful unit!



※"Nu Gundam" ＆ "Sazabi" will always be on the lineup during the campaign,

but lineup of Recycle Counter will be changed daily and you will not be able to see them everyday.





■"Locus of the Federation's White Devil" - "Daily 1 FREE Special Supply Drop" announcement

Starting from [PDT] 08/31/2023 / [CEST] 08/31/2023, Daily 1 FREE Special Supply Drop will be held.

All Drops will be ★★ or above and guaranteed a MS, which means 28 MS in Maximum!



■Period

[PDT] 08/31/2023 01:00 – 09/27/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 08/31/2023 10:00 – 09/28/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

Special Supply Drop can be requested once for free from 17:00 [JST] on the first day of the campaign

until 4:59 [JST] the following day, afterwards can be requested Everyday 5:00 [JST] – Next Day 4:59 [JST].

Furthermore, on 08/31/2023 [JST] and as well as on Last Day and every Thursday of the Campaign

Supply Drop lineup will be updated at 17:00 [JST], therefore request times will differ.

See below for detailed schedule.

[PDT]

1st Day: 08/31 01:00 – 08/31 12:59

2nd Day: 08/31 13:00 – 09/01 12:59

3rd Day: 09/01 13:00 – 09/02 12:59

4th Day: 09/02 13:00 – 09/03 12:59

5th Day: 09/03 13:00 – 09/04 12:59

6th Day: 09/04 13:00 – 09/05 12:59

7th Day: 09/05 13:00 – 09/06 21:30

8th Day: 09/07 01:00 – 09/07 12:59

9th Day: 09/07 13:00 – 09/08 12:59

10th Day: 09/08 13:00 – 09/09 12:59

11th Day: 09/09 13:00 – 09/10 12:59

12th Day: 09/10 13:00 – 09/11 12:59

13th Day: 09/11 13:00 – 09/12 12:59

14th Day: 09/12 13:00 – 09/13 21:30

15th Day: 09/14 01:00 – 09/14 12:59

16th Day: 09/14 13:00 – 09/15 12:59

17th Day: 09/15 13:00 – 09/16 12:59

18th Day: 09/16 13:00 – 09/17 12:59

19th Day: 09/17 13:00 – 09/18 12:59

20th Day: 09/18 13:00 – 09/19 12:59

21st Day: 09/19 13:00 – 09/20 21:30

22nd Day: 09/21 01:00 – 09/21 12:59

23rd Day: 09/21 13:00 – 09/22 12:59

24th Day: 09/22 13:00 – 09/23 12:59

25th Day: 09/23 13:00 – 09/24 12:59

26th Day: 09/24 13:00 – 09/25 12:59

27th Day: 09/25 13:00 – 09/26 12:59

28th Day: 09/26 13:00 – 09/27 21:30

[CEST]

1st Day: 08/31 10:00 – 08/31 21:59

2nd Day: 08/31 22:00 – 09/01 21:59

3rd Day: 09/01 22:00 – 09/02 21:59

4th Day: 09/02 22:00 – 09/03 21:59

5th Day: 09/03 22:00 – 09/04 21:59

6th Day: 09/04 22:00 – 09/05 21:59

7th Day: 09/05 22:00 – 09/07 06:30

8th Day: 09/07 10:00 – 09/07 21:59

9th Day: 09/07 22:00 – 09/08 21:59

10th Day: 09/08 22:00 – 09/09 21:59

11th Day: 09/09 22:00 – 09/10 21:59

12th Day: 09/10 22:00 – 09/11 21:59

13th Day: 09/11 22:00 – 09/12 21:59

14th Day: 09/12 22:00 – 09/14 06:30

15th Day: 09/14 10:00 – 09/14 21:59

16th Day: 09/14 22:00 – 09/15 21:59

17th Day: 09/15 22:00 – 09/16 21:59

18th Day: 09/16 22:00 – 09/17 21:59

19th Day: 09/17 22:00 – 09/18 21:59

20th Day: 09/18 22:00 – 09/19 21:59

21st Day: 09/19 22:00 – 09/21 06:30

22nd Day: 09/21 10:00 – 09/21 21:59

23rd Day: 09/21 22:00 – 09/22 21:59

24th Day: 09/22 22:00 – 09/23 21:59

25th Day: 09/23 22:00 – 09/24 21:59

26th Day: 09/24 22:00 – 09/25 21:59

27th Day: 09/25 22:00 – 09/26 21:59

28th Day: 09/26 22:00 – 09/28 06:30



■Content

During the event, pilots will able to request one FREE Supply Drop which contains all MS on the lineup Once a day.

All Drops will be ★★ or above and guaranteed a MS, which means 28 MS in Maximum!

※This Special Supply Drop will contain all MS on the lineup on other platform updated after [JST] 07/30/2020.

(Including those excluded MS on the Supply Drop lineup.)



■STEP UP Supply Drop Notice



Boosted Supply Drop will be starting from [PDT] 09/14/2023 / [CEST] 09/14/2023.

■Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/20/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/21/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured Materials that will benefit from the STEP UP Supply Drops

・★★ Geara Doga Kai LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 550)

■Contents

A Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP4.

The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request, as STEP 1 → STEP 2 → STEP 3 → STEP 4.

After STEP4 is requested, Boosted Supply Drop will be over.

・STEP1 (15 Tokens)：Tokens 50% OFF!

・STEP2 (30 Tokens)：★★ or above rarity material drop rate is x1.5!

・STEP3 (30 Tokens)：1 guaranteed MS of ★★★ or above rarity!

・STEP4 (30 Tokens)：1 guaranteed MS of ★★★ or above rarity! & All Drops are MS!

※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.

For details, please check the [Item List].

※Be advised that the finish time is scheduled.





■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup



Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.

■Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/20/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/21/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Content

■Unit

・★★ Geara Doga Kai LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 550)

■Mobile Suit Features

・General Unit with cost of 550.

・A unit developed as a high-performance command version of the Geara Doga,

Neo Zeon's main MS revived by Char Aznable.

・Though based on the movable frame of general units,

the Gundarium alloy armor and updated avionics have improved its tracking and resistance to heavy fire,

and the enlarged head includes new electronics that improve its detection capability.

While the equipment and armament also follow that of the general units,

detailed upgrades have been made to improve overall combat power.

・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/images/info/2023/07/230713_f0vcAApvb0002k4mGua8jBawk55tT.mp4



※This video may not be representative of the actual product.

※Keep that in mind that the release time of the unit is scheduled.

■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!

Beginning from [PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 / [CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00,

1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.



■Supply Drop with Bonus Items Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/20/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/21/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Supply Drop with Bonus Items

Normal 10-consecutive Supply Drops

■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)

■Wear

Normal Suit: Neo Zeon 10

■Accessory

Helmet: Neo Zeon 10

※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,

and get 1 extra item.



■Removed Materials from the Supply Drop

Some materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.

※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].

■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]

Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.

■Period

[PDT] 09/14/2023 01:00 – 09/20/2023 21:30 [Scheduled]

[CEST] 09/14/2023 10:00 – 09/21/2023 06:30 [Scheduled]

■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate

・★★ Geara Doga Kai LV1 (General Unit, ground/space use, cost: 550)

■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates

・Normal Supply Drop

・STEP UP Supply Drop

※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.





■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.

⇒ Information about newly added materials

■Unit

・★★★★Nu Gundam LV1 added

・★★★★Sazabi LV1 added



■Main weapon

・★★★Nu Gundam New Hyper Bazooka LV1 added



※These three items will be at Recycle Counter during [JST] 09/14/2023 – 09/15/2023.

■Unit

・★★★ FA Gundam Mk-III LV1–2 added

・★★ Galbaldy Alpha High Mobility Type LV2 added



※The materials mentioned above will be available at Recycle Counter for 2 days, from [JST] 09/14/2023 – 09/15/2023.





■Rating Match/Quick Match Game Modes have been updated.

※There may be differences in the game mode with the information above,

which was introduced during the previous update regarding [Available Game Modes].



■This week's weekend-only game schedule

◎Weekend-only battle schedule

[PDT]

09/14/2023 12:00 – 09/15/2023 11:59

09/15/2023 12:00 – 09/16/2023 11:59

09/16/2023 12:00 – 09/17/2023 11:59

[CEST]

09/14/2023 21:00 – 09/15/2023 20:59

09/15/2023 21:00 – 09/16/2023 20:59

09/16/2023 21:00 – 09/17/2023 20:59

◎Special Rules

"Mix-up", "Simple Battle", "Shuffle Target", "Brawl Match" and "Duel Match" will be held in every 2 hours





■Next Clan Match Schedule

As we announced on Thursday, September 14 (JST), 2023,

clan functions have now resumed.



https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1367080/view/6583755500532501706



As for clan matches, we are planning to resume them from next week onward.

As soon as the details are finalized, we will make a new announcement on this site.

The latest information will be posted on Steam News and our Twitter in the future.

https://twitter.com/pc_gbo2

We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".