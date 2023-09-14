Revival of Halloween & Christmas events! [Ver. 1.89]

Prior to the release of the upcoming DLC SoD: CS, the graphics and game system have been updated and limited-time events have been revived.
The changes in this build are as follows.
Ver. 1.33 > Ver. 1.89
- Halloween and Christmas events that were held for a limited time have been revived!
The events will start when you touch a certain pumpkin or Christmas tree that appears after clearing Act 8 in Home Town.
- Graphics quality has been improved and optimized.
- Fixed an issue in which the darts mini-game was hard to hit in some screen ratios.
If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:
- Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
- Uninstall the game.
- Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
- Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
- Reinstall the game.
Changed files in this update