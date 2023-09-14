 Skip to content

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 14 September 2023

Revival of Halloween & Christmas events! [Ver. 1.89]

Prior to the release of the upcoming DLC SoD: CS, the graphics and game system have been updated and limited-time events have been revived.

The changes in this build are as follows.
Ver. 1.33 > Ver. 1.89

  • Halloween and Christmas events that were held for a limited time have been revived!
    The events will start when you touch a certain pumpkin or Christmas tree that appears after clearing Act 8 in Home Town.
  • Graphics quality has been improved and optimized.
  • Fixed an issue in which the darts mini-game was hard to hit in some screen ratios.

If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:

  1. Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
  2. Uninstall the game.
  3. Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
  4. Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
  5. Reinstall the game.

Changed files in this update

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home Depot 1566391
