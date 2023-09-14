 Skip to content

Yujiro's Mansion update for 14 September 2023

Various Bug Fixes

Build 12184949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the player would get caught just after respawning and cause a menu to pop up where the player could still move.

  • Made the area to open doors a little wider because players wanted to open them from the sides more.

  • Fixed some texturing issues.

  • Fixed various collision/other bugs.

