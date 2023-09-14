-
Fixed a bug where the player would get caught just after respawning and cause a menu to pop up where the player could still move.
-
Made the area to open doors a little wider because players wanted to open them from the sides more.
-
Fixed some texturing issues.
-
Fixed various collision/other bugs.
Yujiro's Mansion update for 14 September 2023
Various Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
