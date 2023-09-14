 Skip to content

General Staff: Black Powder Battle Designer Bundle update for 14 September 2023

Map Editor Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Wargamers!

A small update was released for the Map Editor. This would address any issues you may have been having with the editor.

As always, if any continued issues, please feel free to reach out!

