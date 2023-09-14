 Skip to content

Attack of the Karens Playtest update for 14 September 2023

Patch notes for v0.8.01

  • Fixed an issue where you could re-open the pause menu from the options or quit menu in-game.
  • Removed the "feedback" option from the in-game menu
  • Potentially fixed an issue where pausing the game would disable player movement temporarily
  • All of the Karens now have a dialogue skip option during intro monologues
  • Time between low health warning sounds has been increased slightly.
  • Rocket acceleration is greatly increased
  • Added steam cloud support
  • Added a cool down gauge and animation for the paramedic bot

Changed files in this update

