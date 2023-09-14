Patch notes for v0.8.01

Update notes for v0.8.01
- Fixed an issue where you could re-open the pause menu from the options or quit menu in-game.
- Removed the "feedback" option from the in-game menu
- Potentially fixed an issue where pausing the game would disable player movement temporarily
- All of the Karens now have a dialogue skip option during intro monologues
- Time between low health warning sounds has been increased slightly.
- Rocket acceleration is greatly increased
- Added steam cloud support
- Added a cool down gauge and animation for the paramedic bot
