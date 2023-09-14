 Skip to content

Anonymous Hacker Simulator: Prologue update for 14 September 2023

Anonymous Hacker Simulator Prologue Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12184783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the taskbar and the Meterpreter file browser.
  • When a window is active, clicking on its taskbar icon will now minimize the window.

Changed files in this update

