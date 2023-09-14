 Skip to content

Myths of Rules update for 14 September 2023

Version 1.1.3 Updates

Build 12184705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! After launching the Workshop, we've seen many outstanding works from you all. At the same time, we've received some bug reports. In this update, we will fix most of these bugs.

Changelog:

  • Fixed the bug where nodes pop out at different distances based on resolution.
  • Corrected the issue where node pop-outs are affected by dragging.
  • Resolved the bug where, in custom levels, the EnableEvent on prop nodes sometimes doesn't work.
  • Added a new method in custom levels called HideSelf, which can hide nodes and then expand them later.

